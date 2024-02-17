Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils President’s Day Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced the launch of its exclusive Sail Into Savings – Presidents’ Day offer, with up to 25 percent cruise fare savings, according to a press release.

The offer is valid when booking select 2024 and 2025 voyages between February 16-29, 2024.

The sale is available on 23 voyages ranging from seven to 19 nights and is also combinable with Regent’s Upgrade Your Horizon offer where guests receive a free 2-Category Suite Upgrade and low deposits.

“We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries, as well as spacious all-suite accommodation, the most exquisite cuisine and elegant entertainment on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This generous new Sail Into Savings – Presidents’ Day offer provides the perfect opportunity to be truly enriched by the diverse cultures that exist around the globe, from the Mediterranean to the South Pacific, and everywhere in between.”

For returning guests or those sailing with Regent for the first time, the Sail Into Savings – Presidents’ Day offer is available onboard the Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager, and Seven Seas Navigator in destinations including Athens (Piraeus), Greece; London (Southampton), England; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Auckland, New Zealand; and Papeete, French Polynesia.