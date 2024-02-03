Regent Rolls Out Valentine’s Day Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is launching its exclusive From Regent with Love Valentine’s Day offer, according to a press release.

For a limited time, guests booking up to a Penthouse Suite on any 2024 sailing from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2024, can enjoy up to $500 per suite shipboard credit.

The credit can be put towards various treatments at Serene Spa and Wellness, including the “Serenity for Two” couples’ massage; shore excursions or private cars with dedicated drivers; a special bottle from the Connoisseur Wine menu; or shopping for designer jewelry, perfumes and fashion at the onboard boutiques.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled luxury onboard our ships, but we are always looking for ways in which guests can enhance their travel experiences with us,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our From Regent with Love Valentine’s Day offer is the perfect gift for all travelers seeking romance and to indulge in the epitome of luxury cruising, whether that be with a high-end bottle of wine during a romantic gourmet dinner for two, or with an intimate and relaxing couples’ massage – all backdropped by the most desirable destinations in the world.”

From Regent with Love offer is also combinable with Regent’s Upgrade Your Horizon promotion where guests receive a free 2-Category suite upgrade and low deposits.