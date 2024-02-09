Regent Partners with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced a partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, becoming the team’s first official Global Cruise Line Partner, according to a press release.

As part of the partnership, Regent and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will collaborate to create exclusive experiences for guests, including curated programs ashore, such as VIP Aston Martin Formula One Team driving experiences: tours of the team’s AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone; and Spotlight Voyages that combine cruising and motor racing.

Additionally, the Regent logo will be displayed on the soon-to-be-revealed AMR24 race car, drivers’ race suits and all official apparel worn by team personnel at races.

To celebrate the launch of this exclusive partnership, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering travelers a chance to win a 10-night, all-inclusive, European cruise onboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur, preceded by an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience in Imola, Italy.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, a brand that shares our values for excellence and luxury,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is the epitome of high performance in Formula One which aligns perfectly with Regent’s world-renowned reputation for delivering unrivaled experiences. Together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, we hope to deliver once-in-a-lifetime memories to all our guests, providing opportunities for further discovery and enrichment on our sailings. The exclusive ‘Grandeur Prix’ prize is a fantastic way to honor the launch of this partnership by pairing a 10-night all-inclusive luxury cruise on our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, with an incredible Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience.”

Jefferson Slack, managing director, commercial and marketing, Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team said: “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Regent Seven Seas Cruises – a brand that truly shares our commitment to performance and the pursuit of perfection. Both brands understand how important those once-in-a-lifetime moments are and the attention to detail that goes into delivering them. Together, I know that we can offer unparalleled experiences to guests across the globe and celebrate the moments that count.”