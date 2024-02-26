Princess Cruises Unveils New Dining Experiences Aboard Sun Princess

Ahead of Sun Princess’ Feb. 28 maiden voyage, Princess Cruises unveiled new dining experiences aboard the ship, including Afternoon Tea with Royal Chef and wine tasting, according to a press release.

“With its unrivaled blend of creativity, quality, choice, and expertise, Sun Princess will set a new standard for food and beverage excellence,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Food and drink excellence is synonymous with experience excellence aboard Princess ships.”

Spellbound by Magic Castle will be the latest in the new category of “Extraordinary Experiences,” following the success of 360: An Extraordinary Experience, the culinary journey that debuted last year aboard the Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Blending the world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology, a Spellbound by Magic Castle evening begins in an exclusive area of the Horizons Dining Room for a shared dinner before moving to Spellbound Bar, where Magic Castle-sponsored magicians perform feats of illusion in themed rooms while guests sip their cocktails. Three nightly offerings are available at 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm, with advanced bookings are required at a $149 per person charge.

Travelers will also have the chance to taste Kai Sushi by Makoto Okuwa. The Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa will craft dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions. Available at a cover charge of $39/person.

Guests aboard the Sun Princess will have the opportunity to join a Royal Afternoon Tea hosted by Chef Darren McGrady, personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry, in the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge. Tea pairings include Earl Grey and English Breakfast, along with options like Lapsang Souchong, Assam and Matcha. Priced at $30 per person, Royal Afternoon Tea is offered on select sea days and can be reserved in advance.

Additionally, French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, renowned for his Cote des Rosés wines, will host a special wine tasting for wine enthusiasts at the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge Guests can reserve this special event, priced at $40 per person.

Guests can also look forward to Horizons Dining Room menus created in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and offered during the ship’s inaugural Mediterranean season. Under Head of Culinary Arts and Master Chef Rudi Sodamin’s supervision, a team of CIA master chefs will be onboard the Sun Princess training the brigade of 252 galley team members to serve up dinner menu items.