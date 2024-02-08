Princess Cruises Announces Second Love Boat Themed Cruise

Following the success of the inaugural Love Boat cruise in 2022, Princess Cruises unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show, according to a press release.

The seven-day Love Boat cruise aboard the Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City, August 31-September 7, 2024. Guests will sail along with Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing and visit Newport, Rhode Island; Boston; Rockland, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac). Ezra Freeman, the bartender from The Real Love Boat reality dating series, will also join the cast, along with other surprise guests.

Love Boat-themed activities will include:

Sailaway party introducing the cast

Meet-and-greet photo and signing opportunities

The Love Boat-inspired guest activities with prizes

Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ezra Freeman and Ted Lange

Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by the cast, with a commemorative certificate

Cast Q&As

The Love Boat episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

The Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director

The Love Boat-inspired menus and specialty cocktails

Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

“We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests,” said Whelan. “Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise.”