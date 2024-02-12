Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Porto Reports Record Cruise Activity in 2023

AIDAmar in Porto

2023 was a record year for cruise activity at Porto Cruise Terminal (Port of Leixões), marking it as the destination’s busiest year to date, according to a press release.

Throughout the year, the terminal welcomed 116 cruise calls, including 14 from ships making their first visit to the port. This influx brought a total of 148,889 passengers to the Porto and North of Portugal Region, alongside four turnaround calls.

The 2023 figures show significant growth in the cruise business with a 37 percent increase in passenger numbers compared to the previous year and a 27% rise from 2018, the terminal’s prior record year. The majority of these visitors came from the UK (44.1 percent), the USA (23.2 percent), Germany (17.9 percent), Canada (5 percent), and Australia (1.6 percent).

There has also been an increase in the size of vessels visiting the port, according to a statement.

Cruise activity along the Atlantic Coast remains seasonal, with May, September, and October being the peak months. October stood out as both the busiest month of 2023 and the best month ever in terms of passenger numbers.

