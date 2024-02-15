Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Port Saint John Ready for 75-Call 2024 Cruise Season

Carnival Venezia in Saint John

Port Saint John is gearing up for a stable 2024 cruise season, with 75 scheduled ship calls and over 170,000 visitors, according to a press release.

“We know our local businesses and tourism partners are who make us shine on the world stage,” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John. “We’re looking forward to seeing how they can wow in a new way during the 2024 overnight calls.”

Slated to kick off in three months, this year’s cruise season will also welcome 10 inaugural calls to Saint John for the first time, including the Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Jade, the newly built Viking Neptune and the Azamara Journey.  

“The Saint John Region is excited to be welcoming new ships and overnight guests this season,” saud Jillian MacKinnon, VP marketing communications and strategic initiatives at Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Agency. “Port Saint John and our local industry continue to be best-in-class leading to new business and product opportunities like we are seeing in 2024.” 

The season will begin with the arrival of the MSC Meraviglia on May 8 on. In total, May will see 9,000 passengers move through the Port city.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.