Port Saint John Ready for 75-Call 2024 Cruise Season

Port Saint John is gearing up for a stable 2024 cruise season, with 75 scheduled ship calls and over 170,000 visitors, according to a press release.

“We know our local businesses and tourism partners are who make us shine on the world stage,” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John. “We’re looking forward to seeing how they can wow in a new way during the 2024 overnight calls.”

Slated to kick off in three months, this year’s cruise season will also welcome 10 inaugural calls to Saint John for the first time, including the Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Jade, the newly built Viking Neptune and the Azamara Journey.

“The Saint John Region is excited to be welcoming new ships and overnight guests this season,” saud Jillian MacKinnon, VP marketing communications and strategic initiatives at Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Agency. “Port Saint John and our local industry continue to be best-in-class leading to new business and product opportunities like we are seeing in 2024.”

The season will begin with the arrival of the MSC Meraviglia on May 8 on. In total, May will see 9,000 passengers move through the Port city.