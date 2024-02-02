Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port Everglades: Job Open For Port Director and CEO

Broward County is seeking to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Port Director of Port Everglades.

Through Alliance Resource Consulting, the South Florida county is receiving applications for the position, which is currently open.

According to application information, the holder of the position is responsible for the management of all administrative and operational duties of Port Everglades and reports directly to the Broward County Administrator.

Among other duties, the CEO and Port Director is responsible for development of policies, procedures and priorities in order to meet established county goals.

The CEO is also in control of the development, implementation and maintenance of strategic, fiscal and capital improvements for the port along with the preparation of operating and capital budgets and associated reporting.

Additional responsibilities include negotiating agreements with existing and new users of the port, including port facilities.

According to the Broward County, the ideal candidate must have extensive hands-on experience managing and leading a major deep-water seaport with a highly diversified cruise and business cargo mix, as well as experience with the energy industry, particularly on the transport and storage side of the business.

Applications are being received at a dedicated page on Alliance Resource Consulting’s website, available here.

One of the largest cruise ports in the world, Port Everglades serves as homeport for several cruise lines, including Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, and more.

