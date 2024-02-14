Port Charlottetown Set for Record 2024 Cruise Season

Port Charlottetown announced a record-breaking surge in cruise activity for the 2024 season, with 96 cruise ship calls, bringing in over 165,000 passengers, according to a press release.

Out of the 96 cruise ship calls scheduled for this year, six will be inaugural visits to Port Charlottetown. Additionally, in 2024, the port will see 18 double cruise ship days, three triple cruise ship days, and one four-ship day on October 1.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 cruise schedule, marking a historic milestone for Port Charlottetown. The impressive increase in ship visits and passenger numbers underscores the growing appeal of our destination,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of the Charlottetown Harbour Authority. “The infrastructural enhancements, including a second berth, reflect our commitment to providing an unparalleled cruise experience.”

Kelly Murphy, director of marketing and cruise development for the Charlottetown Harbour Authority, said: “Cruise passengers consistently rate Port Charlottetown among the top ports of call in Canada, and this year’s extensive schedule offers an array of experiences for every traveler. Our waterfront and historic downtown, just steps away from disembarkation, provide an authentic taste of our vibrant city. Paired with high-quality excursions, passengers can truly savor the best of the Island in their short visit.”

“One thing that truly distinguishes PEI is the collaborative spirit among our tourism partners and operators, combined with an innovative approach to product and experience development,” added Murphy. “This collective effort ensures that as a premier cruise destination, we continue to grow and provide unforgettable experiences for all.”