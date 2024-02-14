Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Port Charlottetown Set for Record 2024 Cruise Season

Charlottetown Ships

Port Charlottetown announced a record-breaking surge in cruise activity for the 2024 season, with 96 cruise ship calls, bringing in over 165,000 passengers, according to a press release.

Out of the 96 cruise ship calls scheduled for this year, six will be inaugural visits to Port Charlottetown. Additionally, in 2024, the port will see 18 double cruise ship days, three triple cruise ship days, and one four-ship day on October 1. 

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 cruise schedule, marking a historic milestone for Port Charlottetown. The impressive increase in ship visits and passenger numbers underscores the growing appeal of our destination,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of the Charlottetown Harbour Authority. “The infrastructural enhancements, including a second berth, reflect our commitment to providing an unparalleled cruise experience.”

Kelly Murphy, director of marketing and cruise development for the Charlottetown Harbour Authority, said: “Cruise passengers consistently rate Port Charlottetown among the top ports of call in Canada, and this year’s extensive schedule offers an array of experiences for every traveler. Our waterfront and historic downtown, just steps away from disembarkation, provide an authentic taste of our vibrant city. Paired with high-quality excursions, passengers can truly savor the best of the Island in their short visit.”

“One thing that truly distinguishes PEI is the collaborative spirit among our tourism partners and operators, combined with an innovative approach to product and experience development,” added Murphy. “This collective effort ensures that as a premier cruise destination, we continue to grow and provide unforgettable experiences for all.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.