Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Announce 2025 Voyages

Le Bellot

Renewing its partnership with Smithsonian Journeys for the fourth year, Ponant announced its 2025 sailings, featuring 30 itineraries, the most ever offered in one year, according to a press release.

Each voyage features notable experts, ranging from geologists to museum curators and archaeologists, as well as experiences that allow guests to dive deeper into a destination’s history, cuisine, language, environment and wildlife.

New itineraries include a two-week voyage from Lisbon to the Canary Islands, sailing October 26-November 8, 2025; and a Mediterranean sailing exploring Sicily, Sardinia and Mallorca, sailing October 3-10, 2025; and an enhanced itinerary featuring a circumnavigation of Sicily with a new stop in Tunisia, sailing June 2-10 and August 29-September 6, 2025.

 The cruise line is also bringing back favorites from 2024, including a seven-night itinerary from Panama to Costa Rica, with an exclusive visit to the open-air Punta Culebra Nature Center of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.

Highlights of the 2025 voyages include:

  • A 14-day Lisbon to the Canary Islands by Sea: Spain, Morocco, and Atlantic Isles itinerary aboard the Le Bellot: Departs October 26, 2025;
  • A nine-day Circumnavigation of Sicily aboard the Le Bougainville: Departures from June 2-10, and August 29-September 6, 2025;
  • An eight-day Mediterranean voyage: Sicily, Sardinia, and Mallorca aboard the L’Austral: Departure from October 3-10, 2025;
  • Cruising the Greek Islands of the Southern Aegean aboard the Le Dumont-d’Urville: Departures from July 6-13 and October 12-19, 2025.

