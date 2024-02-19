P&O Cruises UK Sees Record Bookings

P&O Cruises has reported its strongest January ever, with record-breaking sales volume during the month., according to a press release.

The most popular destinations booked were the Caribbean, the Norwegian fjords and the Atlantic Islands, while P&O Cruises Iona, has seen the most interest, the company said.

In addition, P&O Cruises has seen a longer average booking lead time during this period.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “The beginning of this year’s Wave has once again surpassed all expectations with record-breaking sales indicating a renewed confidence in the holiday market and the excellent value for money that you get with a P&O Cruises holiday. We entered 2024 better booked so we have less reliance on the lates market which is better for us and better for agents in terms of earnings potential.”