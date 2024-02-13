Nova Scotia Cruise Ports Gear Up for Strong 2024

The ports of Nova Scotia are gearing up for continued growth in 2024, according to a press release.

The longest cruise season to date kicks off on April 6 in Halifax with the arrival of the MSC Poesia and runs until November 3 when Oceania Cruises’ Insignia closes the season.

Halifax is expected to welcome 203 cruise calls in 2024, including 11 maiden visits. The port is also expected to see an increase in overnight visits and luxury ships. Between the months of June, July and August, the Port of Halifax will see a 35.7 percent increase in the number of calls compared to summer 2023.

“We are very focused on the sustainable development of our cruise industry,” said Captain Allan Gray, president and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “The 2024 season will run longer and see ship visits spread out across eight months. This is good news for our port, local businesses, and our provincial tourism industry. We know Nova Scotia is a top-tier travel destination, and we look forward to sharing that with the visits to our shores this year.”

The 2024 season is expected to bring a record 115 cruise calls to the Port of Sydney, beginning with the MSC Poesia. A total of seven ships will make inaugural visits to the Port of Sydney, and there is an expected 17 percent increase in the number of calls during the summer months compared to 2023.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season and proud of the continued growth and economic investment the cruise industry brings to the region,” said Lorna Campbell, CEO, Port of Sydney. “Cape Breton is an incredibly beautiful island destination and our reputation among cruise passengers is what continues to drive our success and ability to generate significant economic benefits for our communities.”