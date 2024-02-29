Norwegian Cutting European Season Short, Citing North American Consumer Demand

Strong close in demand for Caribbean sailings has led to itinerary adjustments for Norwegian Cruise Line later this year, said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year-end earnings call.

“First, close-in demand for Caribbean sailing is particularly strong prompting the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway from offering shoulder season full 2024 voyages in the Mediterranean to offering Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral and New Orleans, respectively, beginning in October,” said Sommer.

“As a result, our Caribbean capacity for the NCL brand is expected to increase by approximately 300 basis points in 2024 versus the prior year.”