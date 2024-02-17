Twitter Facebook Linkedin
MSC Cruises Appoints Elia Congiu as COO for Cruise Division

Elia Congiu

MSC Cruises announced the appointment of Elia Congiu as chief operating officer for its Cruise Division based in the company’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a company update, this new position has been created to support the brand’s continuous growth and lead the company’s transformation projects. The new role will be focused on driving efficiency and synergy across the Cruise Division.

Congiu has been a part of the MSC family for 11 years. Serving as Chief HR Officer for the Cruise Division, he has successfully built the Global HR organization and possesses in-depth knowledge of the company, operating models, its people and culture. The role is effective from next month and news of Congiu’s successor will be shared soon.

 

