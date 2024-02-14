MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Voyage to Host Celebrity Chefs

MSC Cruises will welcome three celebrity chefs onboard the MSC Poesia during the second leg of its 2024 World Cruise, according to a press release.

The MSC Poesia is currently circumnavigating Africa and will visit 52 destinations in 31 countries.

The ship will cross the Atlantic to South America, explore Caribbean islands and the U.S. East Coast and Canada before returning to Northern Europe via Greenland and Iceland, where the voyage will end in May in Germany.

The culinary trio, who will greet guests in person, will join the world tour at different intervals to create a complete menu of three to four courses, each highlighting their respective cuisines from around the world.

South African celebrity chef Reuben Riffel will join the MSC Poesia on February 18 in Port Elizabeth to create a menu inspired by South African flavors. Guests will have a chance to taste authentic cape spiced pickled fish, peppered Karoo lamb and malva pudding.

Veteran Brazilian restauranteur Allan Vila Espejo will board the ship on March 3 in Rio de Janeiro to prepare authentic Manioc soup, Bahia-style fish stew with vegetables and coconut milk as well as a traditional Brazilian chocolate coconut cake.

On April 22 in Reykjavik, Iceland, Michelin-starred Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt will embark the Poesia to cook Scandinavian dishes inspired by natural ingredients and his farm-to-ocean ethos, including poached lobster and confit salmon.

The MSC Poesia departs from Genoa for her 121-day world cruise on January 5.