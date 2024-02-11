Michelin Star Chef Michael Collantes to Join the Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced an exciting collaboration with Michelin star chef Michael Collantes and Sommelier Benjamin Coutts, according to a press release.

Collantes, the head chef and owner of the one Michelin-star restaurant Soseki, located in Winter Park, Florida, is set to bring his culinary expertise to the fleet’s newest and largest sailing yacht.

Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises, stated: “Sea Cloud Cruises has a tradition of innovative collaborations with Michelin star chefs, and our onboard culinary team is counting the days to welcome Chef Collantes.”

The acclaimed chef will serve as a guest chef on board the Sea Cloud Spirit for a voyage from Nice to Barcelona, scheduled from October 5 to October 12, 2024. The seven-night Mediterranean voyage will explore boutique ports in France, Italy, and Spain.

Chef Collantes commented on the opportunity: “I was attracted to the Sea Cloud Spirit immediately, knowing I would have the opportunity to source sustainable fish and produce directly from local purveyors in the morning and prepare that evening onboard the sailing yacht, This central Mediterranean region offers a bounty of delicacies, and we look forward to being a part of this evolving lifestyle brand.”

The voyage will also feature sommelier Benjamin Coutts, Florida’s “Sommelier of the Year” by the Michelin Guide in 2023. Coutts is known for his unforgettable guest experiences and extensive wine and hospitality industry background. His contribution was crucial in Soseki earning its first Michelin star.