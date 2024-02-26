Mauritius Blocks Norwegian Dawn Due to Health Concern

Due to alleged health risks, Port Louis denied the Norwegian Dawn permission to dock in Mauritius this past weekend.

According to Reuters, samples were taken from about 15 passengers who were in isolation onboard due to experiencing mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness.

“The decision not to allow the cruise ship access to the quay was taken in order to avoid any health risks,” the Mauritius Ports Authority said in a statement.

“The health and safety of passengers as well as that of the country as a whole are of the utmost to the authorities,” it added, however, no details about the nature of the health risk were revealed.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said: “During Norwegian Dawn’s Feb. 13, 2024, South Africa voyage, a small number of guests experienced mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness. Upon the ship’s return to Port Louis, Mauritius, the vessel’s management team met with local authorities to confirm precautions and actions were being taken to ensure the well-being of all onboard.

“Due to additional testing being required by local authorities before being allowed entry, the government of Mauritius has delayed disembarkation for the current cruise and embarkation for the next cruise by two days to Feb. 27, 2024.”

Until test results are known, passengers who were due to board the Norwegian Dawn and begin their cruise from Mauritius have been relocated to available hotel establishments, the authority explained.

Currently sailing its 12-day itinerary from Cape Town, South Africa that started on Feb. 13, the Norwegian Dawn was scheduled to dock in Port Louis on Sunday, Feb. 25. However, since it had not gone to Reunion Island, the ship arrived in Port Louis a day earlier.