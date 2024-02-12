Massport Anticipates Busy 2024 in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) reported a 20 percent increase in passenger volume at Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2023, reaching approximately 373,000 passengers, according to a statement.

The port welcomed 149 cruise ships, marking a nearly 16 percent rise from the previous year, including 58 homeport vessels and 91 portcalls.

Joseph Morris, Massport port director, commented: “We were thrilled to see the robust demand for cruising in 2023…and we look forward to fostering additional growth in passengers, ships, and diversified itineraries as we approach the 2024 season.”

Massport has implemented several sustainability initiatives at Flynn Cruiseport as part of the Authority’s Net-Zero strategy. These initiatives include conducting a shore power feasibility study, implementing single-stream recycling, purchasing hybrid/electrical support vehicles, upgrading the HVAC system, and installing LED lighting.

The cruise season of 2023 was marked by significant milestones, including the introduction of new itineraries andfive maiden voyages.

This year, Flynn Cruiseport expects to welcome 24 cruise brands with over 170 vessels, according to a press release. The 2024 season will feature 12 maiden calls and 16 three-ship days.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston will host a record eight homeport ships in one season: Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade, Holland America Line’s Volendam and Zuiderdam, Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse, Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas, and Oceania Cruises’ Nautica.

Itineraries for 2024 include:

21-day roundtrip from Boston to the Caribbean/Panama Canal – Holland America’s Zuiderdam (October 2024)

10-day one-way Boston to the Caribbean – Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse (October 2024)

9-day one-way Boston to St. Maarten – Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride (October 2024)

7-day one-way Boston to Panama – Hapag Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Inspiration (October 2024)

14-day one-way Boston to the Caribbean – Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam (November 2024)

Juan Kuryla, senior vice president of Port Development and Construction of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “We are incredibly pleased with our long-standing relationship with Flynn Cruiseport Boston, our partnership positively serves not only our business but also helps stimulate the local Boston economy and support infrastructure investments. As we look ahead to the new year, we look forward to continuing to support the Boston community.”

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, stated: “Flynn Cruiseport Boston is an important homeport for Holland America Line sailings, and we look forward to another successful season in 2024.”

Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises, added: “We’re excited to be homeporting Emerald Princess in Boston next summer, offering unforgettable seven, 10, and 17-day adventures. Boston’s unbeatable convenience as a homeport makes it the perfect gateway for travelers to embark on these remarkable journeys.”