Margaritaville at Sea Launches Dedicated Trade Initiative

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea has launched an initiative to create strategic alliances within the travel trade industry, according to a press release.

Under the direction of newly appointed Frank Belzer, senior vice president of sales and partnerships, a team of sales managers has begun assisting professional travel advisors in booking voyages with the cruise line. In addition to attending trade shows and conducting one-on-one meetings with agents, the Margaritaville at Sea team also launched a series of webinars showcasing various elements of the cruise line’s newest ship, the Islander, which sets sail from Port Tampa Bay in June.

Another educational offering includes the hosted “Parlay on Paradise” program aboard the Paradise. To facilitate the booking process, the cruise line has also allocated significant resources to build a new platform to ensure a quick and efficient reservation process. While the new platform is being built out, Margaritaville at Sea has updated its current booking engine to simplify the registration process.

 “Building relationships, providing proper training, and offering access to our product is critical to establishing productive, long-term partnerships with our friends in the trade industry,” said Belzer. “The resources we’re allocating to this effort are significant. We appreciate the support we’ve received from travel advisors so far, and feel they recognize our commitment to their community.”

Additionally, Margaritaville at Sea will also participate as a sponsor or vendor at select festivals, expos, and other community events throughout Florida. During these events, a local travel advisor will be on-site to book reservations for interested guests.

 “We’re playing the long game and expect our investment will result in long-term support and success,” added Belzer.

