Malta Tourism Authority Reports a Stellar 2023 for Inbound Tourism

Tourism Minister for Malta, Clayton Bartolo, announced that 2023 was a record year for the number of visitors, exceeding the 3 million mark, according to a press release.

Last year’s figure surpasses those from 2019 figures by 8.3 percent. Bartolo added that 2023 proved to be the best year of all time for Malta’s tourism industry, including the number of inbound tourists, guest nights spent in Malta and tourist expenditure.

According to Michelle Buttigieg, the Malta Tourism Authority North American Representative, the 2023 total number of visitors from the U.S. was 55,096, an increase of 35.6 percent compared to 2022 and a 9 percent increase over 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. Canada also showed a 36.3 percent growth compared to 2022 and an increase of 7.5 percent when compared to 2019.

Buttigieg said: “Key factors contributing to the increase in tourism from the U.S. & Canada is Malta’s diversity, there is something for every interest. Equally important for the North American market is Malta’s expansion as a luxury destination with new 5-star hotel openings, curated experiences, and a dedication to incorporating sustainable practices.”

Buttigieg also pointed out that the cruise industry played a key role in this increase of visitors from the U.S. since Valletta, is a major port of call for Mediterranean cruise lines. In the last quarter of 2023, the port welcomed 82 cruise calls, compared to 21 calls in the previous year for the corresponding quarter.