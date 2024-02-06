Liverpool to Host Queen Anne Naming Ceremony

The naming ceremony of Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, will be held in Liverpool, according to a press release.

The event will take place on the Mersey waterfront at Liverpool on Monday, June 3, during a celebratory “lap of honor” 14-night sailing around the British Isles. Guests can expect special live performances while Cunard’s hosts for the occasion will be Busted musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Cunard has an incredible bond with the city of Liverpool. It is where our founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his Transatlantic line in 1840, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories? Queen Anne is the next in a fine line for our brand and she will be bursting with breath-taking moments around every corner, evolving our core values of luxury, sophistication, and glamour. Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home and we are all so excited for the city to see Queen Anne up close on her maiden call.”

The Queen Anne will set sail on the exclusive 14-night voyage on May 24 with maiden calls to Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Invergordon, Greenock, Belfast, and Liverpool, where guests can join the naming ceremony celebrations before a late evening departure bound for Cobh followed by her return to Southampton.

Guests on the sailing will have a chance to participate in a host of surprise celebrations at Liverpool’s Pier Head, with the original Cunard Building at its heart.

Councillor Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “It’s a huge honor for Liverpool to be chosen as the location for the official naming of Queen Anne. The city and Cunard share a rich history, we are the original home of the world-famous cruise line and we staged the incredible spectacle of the Three Queens on the Mersey in 2015, which lives long in many people’s memories. This is yet another prestigious, international event taking place in our city, casting Liverpool into the limelight once again and showcasing our enviable maritime offer. The naming ceremony is set to be a majestic sight and I’m sure it will attract huge crowds to the waterfront who want to be part of this unique moment in ours and Cunard’s history.”

Matt and Emma Willis added: “We’re delighted to be part of such a fantastic occasion and can’t wait to join everyone in Liverpool for an exciting and action-packed day, full of surprises and celebrations. Mersey waterfront will be brought to life on June 3, as world-famous entertainers are set to put on a spectacular show. It’s going to be a day to remember, and we can’t wait to welcome the fourth Queen to the iconic Cunard fleet.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live globally.