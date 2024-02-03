Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lindblad Debuts 4 New Mediterranean Expeditions For Summer 2025

National Geographic Orion

To celebrate the return of the National Geographic Orion to the Mediterranean waters in 2025, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will debut four new Mediterranean itineraries, according to a press release. 

 “A Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic cultural expedition in the Mediterranean is a unique and holistic look at the region unlike any other; guests will step away from the crowds and immerse themselves in important mythical, historical and archeologic sites led by brilliant guides—onboard and locally—who will provide a window into the region,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

 “You may have been on a Mediterranean cruise before, but you haven’t really explored its iconic landscapes, rich culture and storied heritage until you’ve been with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic.”

During the 2025 summer season, the National Geographic Orion will embark on 19 expeditions in theMediterranean, including these four new itineraries:

  • Ancient Mediterranean Odyssey: Exploring Greece, Croatia, and Albania: The eight-day itinerary takes guests to explore Greece, Albania and Croatia, discover ancient empires and their archaeological treasures, and visit UNESCO World Heritage sites, from Delphi to Dubrovnik.
  • Treasures of the Adriatic: Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and Montenegro: For eight days, guests will explore the wonders of Croatia and Montenegro and their medieval walled cities from Kotor to Dubrovnik.
  • Greek Isles Odyssey: Mythology, History, and Cerulean Seas: The eight-day Aegean adventure takes travelers to discover Cycladic islands, from Santorini to Naxos and Paros.
  • Crossroads of the Ancient World: Exploring Greece and Turkey: This new 11-day cultural expedition explores the isles and rocky coastlines of Greece and Turkey. Led by an expert expedition team and leading naturalists, guests will explore cities of the ancient world from Delos to Ephesus; visit the timeless villages of the Cyclades; and travel age-old trade routes along Aegean coastlines.

 

