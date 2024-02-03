Lindblad Debuts 4 New Mediterranean Expeditions For Summer 2025

To celebrate the return of the National Geographic Orion to the Mediterranean waters in 2025, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will debut four new Mediterranean itineraries, according to a press release.

“A Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic cultural expedition in the Mediterranean is a unique and holistic look at the region unlike any other; guests will step away from the crowds and immerse themselves in important mythical, historical and archeologic sites led by brilliant guides—onboard and locally—who will provide a window into the region,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

“You may have been on a Mediterranean cruise before, but you haven’t really explored its iconic landscapes, rich culture and storied heritage until you’ve been with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic.”

During the 2025 summer season, the National Geographic Orion will embark on 19 expeditions in theMediterranean, including these four new itineraries: