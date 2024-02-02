Lars Clasen Wins at Inaugural Middle East CEO of the Year

Cruise Saudi’s Lars Clasen has been awarded “Best Travel and Tourism Infrastructure Development Company CEO” at the MEA Middle East CEO of the Year Awards 2023, according to a press release.

The winners were decided by a judging panel of five industry experts. The award recognizes the commitment, expertise and innovation shown by nominees through a rigorous evaluation process.

“I would like to thank everybody at Cruise Saudi whose tireless efforts have led to this recognition,” said Clasen.

“This award is not just a testament to our achievements to date but a reflection of our team’s collective dedication to turning Saudi into a world-leading cruise destination. I look forward to building on our successes of 2023 throughout the new year ahead.”

Cruise Saudi celebrated major milestones in 2023, including the launch of the first Saudi cruise line, AROYA Cruises, the opening of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and welcoming passengers from over 120 nationalities to discover Saudi Arabia.