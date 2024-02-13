Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in February

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydock projects scheduled for February 2024.

For a complete overview of the market, see the new 2024 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Pacific Adventure

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises Australia

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

Year built: 2001

Drydock Period: February 13 to March 2

Shipyard: Sembcorp Marine Singapore (Singapore)

P&O Australia’s Pacific Adventure is undergoing regular maintenance this month. After leaving Australia in late January, the 2001-built vessel is set to enter a drydock in Singapore on Feb. 16.

During its two-week shipyard stay, the Pacific Adventure will see technical work being carried out, in addition to class surveys and general upkeep.

Carnival Sunrise

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Tonnage: 101,509

Year built: 1999

Drydock Period: February 1 to March 5

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Carnival Sunrise is set to undergo a routine drydock this month. Taking place at the Navantia facility in Cádiz, the shipyard stay includes regular maintenance, as well as class work and hotel upkeep.

The ship is also expected to receive some minor updates to its public areas before resuming service in Miami on March 5.

Ocean Explorer

Cruise Line: SunStone Ships

Capacity: 140 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Year built: 2021

Drydock Period: January 10 to February 13

Shipyard: MetalShips & Docks (Vigo, Spain)

The Ocean Explorer is currently at a shipyard in Northern Spain for maintenance. According to local media, the 140-guest vessel is undergoing a month-long drydock project.

Set to be operated by Quark Expeditions starting in late 2024, the expedition vessel suffered minor damage after running aground in Greenland last September.

Carnival Vista

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,936 guests

Tonnage: 133,500

Year built: 2016

Drydock Period: January 8 to February 15

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

After crossing the Atlantic in January, the Carnival Vista is currently undergoing a drydock at the Navantia shipyard in the Bay of Cádiz, Spain.

Work being carried out onboard the 2016-built vessel includes the addition of Carnival’s new blue, red and white hull livery, as well as scheduled maintenance, class surveys and technical overhauls.