Jewel of the Seas Arrives in Trinidad for Carnival

Jewel of the Seas arrival

Tourism Trinidad announced the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas on Carnival Tuesday, February 13, 2024, according to a press release.

The Jewel of the Seas arrived carrying approximately 2,337 passengers onboard.

To ensure travelers make the most of their visit, transportation will be provided to the VisitTrinidad Socadrome at the Jean Pierre Complex. At the Socadrome, guests can explore the Carnival village and experience Trinidad’s Carnival traditions. Guests can expect to witness the parade of the bands, showcasing costumes, music and other performances.

The Jewel of the Seas is currently sailing its seven-night Southern Caribbean cruise, which departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Feb. 10. The ship is scheduled to depart Trinidad on Wednesday, heading for Scarborough, Tobago.

