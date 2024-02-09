Holland America Partners with Ivy Mix for Latin America-Inspired Cocktails

Holland America Line is partnering with bartender Ivy Mix to create new cocktails inspired by Mexico and Latin America, according to a press release.

Known for her pan-Latin-inspired creations, Mix used cities in these regions as inspiration to craft unique cocktails that will be featured in Ocean Bar on ships cruising in Mexico and Latin America this year.

The five new cocktails celebrate the people, regions and ingredients that inspired Mix throughout her career. Guests can expect tropical, fruity and savory elements in each drink.

“Ivy’s mastery in crafting distinctive cocktails is truly extraordinary, and her invaluable expertise in mixology will undoubtedly elevate our beverage programming onboard,” said Drew Foulk, Holland America Line’s senior manager of beverage operation and dining innovation. “Our guests want to experience every aspect of the destinations we visit, and cocktails serve as a great conduit, narrating the story of a culture through the journey of taste exploration. Her inspired cocktails are a perfect addition to our menu.”

New Ivy Mix Cocktails on Mexico and Latin America Cruises are:

Costa Pacifica: Eucalyptus-infused reposado tequila, creme de banana, lemon, honey.

Lima: Pisco, calvados, lemon, white peppercorn, apricot, sage, egg white.

Puerto Vallarta: Blanco tequila, Aperol, lime, mango, habanero.

São Paulo: Cachaça, coconut, lime, passion fruit, vanilla, cinnamon

Santo Domingo: Rum, lime, pineapple, ginger, aromatic bitters, soda.

Mix is the author of the book titled “Spirits of Latin America,” and is the recipient of multiple awards, including American Bartender of the Year, Wine Enthusiast Mixologist of the Year and World’s Best Bar Mentor.

“As a bartender, I have focused my path on nurturing my passion for spirits that come from Latin America, and I’m excited to bring these flavors from land to sea on Holland America Line cruises in Mexico and Latin America,” said Mix. “The curated cocktails show off the personality of the region, using spirits like tequila, rum and Pisco.”