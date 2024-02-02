Holland America Makes Donation to the Curacao Heritage Foundation

Holland America Line has made a donation to the Curaçao Heritage Foundation for the preservation of the cultural heritage, according to Curaçao Ports Authority’s Facebook update.

Representatives of Holland America Line and its parent company, Carnival Corporation, celebrated Holland America’s 150th anniversary by visiting several countries to honor the cruise line’s relationship with these countries.

In Curaçao, a special reception was held on Tuesday, January 30, onboard the Rotterdam, which was docked at the Megapier Tula, followed by a tour of the ship. Following the tour, a lunch was provided, attended by the President of Holland America Line, Gus Antorcha, the Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs of Carnival Corporation, Marie McKenzie, Captain Werner Timmers, the Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje and representatives of Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Customs and the media.

During the reception, a plaque exchange took place took place between Antorcha and Minister Cijntje as a token of the good collaboration. Antorcha highlighted the commitments that Holland America has regarding the sustainability and benefits for Curaçao concerning economic tourism.

Cijntje congratulated Holland America on its 150th anniversary and thanked the cruise line for being Curaçao’s consistent partner.

“Holland America ships visit our island with a relatively high occupancy rate (the average occupancy in 2023 was 98 percent. We already have reservations for 2026 and trust to have a good collaboration with Holland America for many years to come,” said Cijntje.