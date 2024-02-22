Genting Dream to Host the First Bicycle Exhibition at Sea

Resorts World Cruises has signed an MOU agreement with the Shan Xing Hai Su Cultural Communication Center and Tianjin’s Flying Pigeon Group Co to launch the first-ever Bicycle Exhibition at Sea onboard the Genting Dream.

According to a press release, this collaboration will combine the initiatives of the cruise line and bicycle manufacturer in Asia. Guests will have the chance to discover a wide range of Flying Pigeon’s bicycles, including the “National Treasure Series”, which will be showcased on the Genting Dream for sailings departing from Singapore on February 18, 21, 23 and 25, 2024.

“Resorts World Cruises is delighted to partner with Tianjin’s Flying Pigeon Group Co. and the Shan Xing Hai Su (Tianjin) Cultural Communication Center to launch the first ever Bicycle Exhibition at Sea on the Genting Dream. This collaboration will provide our guests with a rare sneak peek into the world of bicycles by one of China’s leading manufacturers, which will truly be unique and interesting. We look forward to future collaborations and opportunities that will further promote cultural exchanges within the region,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

Hhomeporting in Singapore, the Genting Dream offers a series of two and three-night cruises to popular destinations, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand.