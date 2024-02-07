Galveston and MSC Cruises Finalize Agreement on 4th Cruise Terminal

Galveston Wharves and MSC Cruises have finalized an operating agreement for a fourth cruise terminal complex at the Port of Galveston, according to a press release.

The MSC Seascape will homeport at the new terminal beginning in November 2025.

The port will develop the $100 million cruise terminal, $42 million parking garage, internal roadway and other improvements at Pier 16 starting in early 2024. The estimated $142 million project will be funded with port cash reserves and revenue bonds. The port will convert an existing cargo warehouse into a 165,000-square-foot cruise terminal.

Under the 20-year agreement, MSC will have a set cruise schedule beginning in late 2025 when the terminal opens.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said: “We’re excited about this mutually beneficial public-private partnership. Adding MSC to our family of cruise lines offers our cruise guests an elegant, European-style family cruise experience. It also elevates our status as a top U.S. cruise home port and moves us up to the eighth largest cruise port in the global market, while paving the way for MSC to reach millions of cruise passengers in the Central U.S.”

Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said: “We want to give more guests the opportunity to experience MSC Cruises’ unique European flavor, and bringing MSC Seascape to Galveston allows us to be more accessible to millions of people in the central part of the country. A great cruise starts with a top-notch terminal, and we’re excited to partner with the Galveston Wharves to ensure our guests enjoy the experience from end to end. We think it’s important to support the communities we serve and look forward to working with leaders in Galveston to make this project a reality.”