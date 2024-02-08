Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Introduces New 2026 Grand Voyages

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is introducing two new Grand Voyages sailing in 2026, according to a press release.

The “Discovering the World’s Idyllic Islands and Iconic Cities” itinerary is a 95-night world tour, departing in January 2026, onboard the Bolette. Guests will have a chance to explore an array of cultures and encounter wildlife along the way.

The voyage includes visits to islands such as Bora Bora, the Cook Islands, Bali and Komodo Island as well as cities such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Auckland in New Zealand, Sydney and Cairns.

The second Grand Voyage is a 76-night “Exploration of South America and Antarctica”, sailing onboard the Borealis and exploring remote landscapes and Latin American culture.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “These Grand Voyages have been specially crafted for our smaller ships to take our guests to some of the most exciting and intriguing destinations around the world.

“Borealis will travel on an Exploration of South America and Antarctica, journeying to the iconic cities of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Peru’s Callao, the Falkland Islands and the rugged, icy landscapes of the Antarctic Peninsula. Other highlights include the breathtaking Chilean Fjords, the world-renowned Panama Canal and the chance to encounter diverse aquatic wildlife. What’s more, our Journey Planners have curated this itinerary to coincide with the spectacle of the Rio Carnival.

“Meanwhile Bolette will take guests sailing from both Liverpool and Southampton on an epic adventure to discover the world’s most beautiful islands and captivating cities. The ship will visit the paradise islands of French Polynesia and Bora Bora, an abundance of awe-inspiring Indonesian and Far Eastern isles, and the bustling metropolises of Sydney, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.”

The two new voyages are available for booking for Oceans Members from February 7 and will be on general sale from February 9.