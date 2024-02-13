Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Announces Extraordinary Voyages

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveiled its extraordinary voyages program featuring more than 14 nights onboard, exploring destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dalmatian Coast, Canada and Greenland, according to a press release.

These longer cruises have been designed to give guests more time to immerse themselves in the destinations they are visiting.

Itineraries include a cultural journey exploring the ancient empires and kingdoms of the Mediterranean with glimpses into Ancient Greece at the Acropolis, as well as the landmarks of Istanbul with the Hagia Sophia mosque and Topkapi Palace.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “Our extraordinary voyages have all been curated with our guests in mind to really take them off the popular tourist trail and allow them to immerse themselves in local cultures.

“With our Itinerary Insights program, guests can listen to engaging guest speakers who are knowledgeable about the destinations they will be visiting.

“Guests can also choose to join an insightful wildlife photography session, to take part in dance or music classes and for culinary enthusiasts, our Treats of the Region sessions offer cookery demonstrations, where guests can sample local delicacies of the places they are venturing to.

“There really is a cruise to whet every appetite.”

Guests who book before February 29 can enjoy a free drinks package or an onboard spend on selected sailings throughout 2024.

Some of the extraordinary voyages include: