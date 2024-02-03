Fred. Olsen Announces Return to Dover with Summer Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed its return to Dover this summer with a series of sailings to various destinations, including Norway, Iceland, Portugal, and the Azores, according to a press release.

The Borealis will depart in June, July, and August and will offer guests the opportunity to explore the Norwegian Fjords, participate in sailing events in the Baltic, and observe marine life from the decks of the ship.

The summer season starts with the 14-night “Maritime Cities and Sailing Events of the Baltic” cruise on June 27.. This itinerary is designed to align with the Tall Ships Race in Helsinki and Kieler Woche in Kiel. Additionally, the cruise will visit Gdansk to explore World War Two history and stop in Visby and Tallinn.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to return again this summer. These itineraries have been hand-crafted to maximize the experience of our guests on board by taking them to the very best places at the very best times.”

Ward highlighted the diverse experiences available across the summer months, from observing puffins in Iceland before their migration, experiencing the Strokkur Geyser and Goðafoss Waterfall to admiring the Azores’ blue hydrangeas and exploring Norway’s Mount Fløyen.

Sonia Limbrick, head of business development for cruise at the Port of Dover, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines back again for more calls in 2024. We have shared many adventures and celebrations over nearly three decades and look forward to the newest member of the fleet, Borealis, joining us this year for what I am sure will be another great chapter together.”

Sailings from Dover for 2024 include: