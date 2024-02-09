Fincantieri Launches Masters of the Sea Project

Fincantieri has unveiled what it calls the Masters of the Sea project in Rome, initiating a paid training program, that it said will lead to the hiring of 90 individuals by summer 2024. This learning pathway is designed to search, educate and employ workers in the shipbuilding sector.

Participating in the event were Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri, Luciano Sale, executive vice president human resources and real estate, Luigi Matarazzo, general manager merchant ships division, Pietro Cum, CEO of ELIS, Enzo De Fusco, labor consultant and university professor, and Maurizio Millico, senior strategy & business development Italy of Indeed.

The Masters of the Sea initiative has been developed as part of Distretto Italia, an orientation, training, and job placement project launched in 2023 by the ELIS consortium, of which Fincantieri is a member. It represents an investment in technical knowledge, offering a paid training program aimed at direct employment at Fincantieri’s shipyards across Northern, Central, and Southern Italy.

The initial two training courses, for dimensional control operators and naval plant operators, will engage 30 participants. Over the coming months, four additional courses are scheduled, aimed at training naval operators, crane operators and slingers.

According to a statement from Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder has based its business plan on the cultivation of skills and the Made in Italy spirit of innovation, moving beyond mere craftmanship to an evolved concept of intellectual craftsmanship, capable of reconnecting Italians with manufacturing, skilled manual work, new technologies and the high standards of excellence that distinguish our products.

Folgiero said in a prepared statement: “The course of Italy’s industrial future passes through the training of a skilled workforce, the “intellectual craftmanship” of tomorrow. From this idea comes the ‘Masters of the Sea’ project, a paid training program aimed at recruiting young talents. The goal is to make attractive and cutting-edge jobs that young Italians tend to neglect.”

Added Pietro Cum, CEO of ELIS: “Masters of the Sea stems from the need for professional profiles within a major Italian company and creates opportunities for the youth. We frequently hear about companies seeking staff without success and about disillusioned young people. When the realms of education and employment converge, we discover that a solution to the issue does exist.”