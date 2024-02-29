Explora Journeys Announces Third Guest Chef at Anthology

Explora Journeys announced its partnership with Chef Claude Le Tohic to curate a culinary experience for guests onboard the Explora I, according to a press release.

A Chef-Partner of O’ by Claude Le Tohic in San Francisco, Chef Le Tohic has worked at multiple Michelin-starred establishments, including Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand where he earned three Michelin stars.

Le Tohic will be the third guest chef to showcase his culinary talents at Anthology, one of 11 culinary experiences onboard the Explora I. Guests can enjoy his menu from March until June 2024.

Collaborating with Alban Gjoka, vice president of food and beverages, and Franck Garanger, Explora Journeys’ head of culinary, Chef Le Tohic will introduce his signature dishes that celebrate modern French cuisine. The menu includes Cannelloni of Scallop with black truffles, Parmesan foam and pastoral salad, or A5 Japanese Wagyu vegetable bouquet with black garlic condiment.

“As we continue to redefine luxury ocean travel, Anthology stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled culinary experiences at sea. Chef Claude Le Tohic’s presence elevates this series to new heights, bringing a harmonious fusion of French sophistication and West Coast flavors onboard the Explora I,” said Gjoka.

“I am delighted to partner with Explora Journeys in crafting a menu that resonates with the principles I hold dear,” added Le Tohic. “ My passion for regional flavors and responsibly sourced ingredients aligns perfectly with the ethos of the brand. I anticipate infusing Anthology with innovative culinary methods intertwined with time-honored recipes, promising an exceptional dining venture imbued with heartfelt passion.”