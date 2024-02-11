Dream Vacations/CruiseOne Hosts MarTech Summit

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne concluded their first Marketing and Technology (MarTech) Summit, according to a press release.

This virtual two-day event featured a notable lineup of keynote speakers, supplier partners, and seasoned headquarters staff to guide participants in adopting the latest marketing and technology strategies for their businesses.

Alicia Linden, vice president of marketing for Dream Vacations and CruiseOne, commented on the summit’s comprehensive agenda: “Our summit is jam-packed with cutting-edge solutions for our advisors to discover the latest trends in generating leads, customer engagement, and leveraging our trailblazing technology to create efficiencies in day-to-day business operations.”

She added: “Marketing and technology work in tandem and we felt it was fitting to combine both of these disciplines into a summit early in the year so advisors can immediately implement the strategies and best practices they learned right into their business plans.”

The summit featured insights from industry experts, including Margie Jordan on social media marketing, Pamela Starr on Google advertising, and Dave Birss, a leading author and instructor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Birss’s session on AI was particularly noted for its exploration of generative AI’s business applications.

Furthering its commitment to innovation, Dream Vacations/CruiseOne announced a multi-million dollar technology investment by its parent company, World Travel Holdings. This investment focuses on enhancing e-commerce and website functionality, equipping the network with tools to optimize business operations and provide tailored solutions.

“It was wonderful to see the engagement we saw between attendees and our speakers,” said Sandi Szalay, vice president of information technology for Dream Vacations and CruiseOne. “There’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm when agents discover how one of the tools we provide can help bolster their efforts. I can’t wait to see what they’re able to accomplish.”

Dream Vacations’ Training and Events team has scheduled three Business Intensive Training Classes, starting with an in-person session for business leaders in late February. The program includes a two-day regional training in San Diego, California, in late March, with options for both in-person and virtual participation.