Diageo Searching For Best Cruise Line Bartender

Diageo Global Travel has announced its quest to find the World’s Best Cruise Line Bartender this World Bartender Day, according to a press release.

This event will kickstart the first-ever Cruise Cocktail Festival, aiming to showcase the cocktail crafting and spirit knowledge of 20 bartenders aboard some of the finest cruise liners globally.

The festival, a new concept by the Diageo Global Travel Cruise team, is set for this spring, spanning March and April. It will take place across seven cruise ships, highlighting the mixology talent in the cruise industry and serving as a precursor to the World Class Bartender competition, which compares cruise mixologists with the best bartenders on land.

Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Oceania are among the cruise liners hosting the World Class Cruise Cocktail Festival.

Luis Ortega from Norwegian Cruise Lines stated, “London, Berlin, Mexico, Sidney, and Sao Paolo. Five World Class Finals and counting, attending World Class is an indispensable investment in both knowledge and connections. It’s the event I simply don’t want to miss, where every sip of insight fuels my industry expertise, and every conversation pours new opportunities. A recipe for staying ahead and refreshed in the ever-evolving beverage landscape.”

Geoff Speiran from Diageo Global Travel Cruise said, “We are so excited to be hosting this festival, demonstrating to the world the seriousness with which cocktail making, innovation, and on-board bar experiences are regarded in the world of cruise. There are famous bars in cities the world over – but we feel the bars at sea and their custodians are as deserving of attention. We hope this festival will provide a platform for that and a wonderful learning experience for all those involved.”

The World Class Cruise team will narrow the participants to 10 finalists competing in the World Class Cruise Finals in Miami on June 4. The winner will proceed to the World Class Global Finals in Shanghai in September, competing for the World’s Best Bartender title.