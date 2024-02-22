Cunard’s Final Installment of Captain Inger Thorhauge’s Captain’s Log

In the sixth and final installment of her Captain’s Log series, Captain Inger Thorhauge shares her experiences of Queen Anne’s latest milestone as the ship completed sea trials.

“Our new ship has just completed a unique voyage,” writes Captain Thorhauge.

“For 16 days in February, Queen Anne was put through her paces during her critical first sea trials. And, I am thrilled to report, she passed with flying colors!”

The Queen Anne’s seal trials included a vast program of checking, testing, assessing and calibrating all major systems, explained Thorhauge.

“Everything from the pods powering our propulsion system, to the mighty bow thrusters aiding our maneuverability, and the stabilizers giving us ‘wings in the water’ was tested to the extreme.

“And all the complex electronic systems controlling all this hardware were also thoroughly tested to ensure they meet the required specification and performance. The volume of work was enormous.”

The construction of the Queen Anne has reached the critical final phase towards completion and delivery in April.