Cunard Reports New January Booking Records

Cunard has reported having booked more guests in January 2024 than any equivalent period in the last decade, according to a company statement.

Across the period, the cruise line booked a record number of guests, up by 25 percent compared to the previous high of the last 10 years, with strong for upcoming and future salings.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year. The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne.”