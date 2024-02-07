Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Reports New January Booking Records

Queen Victoria

Cunard has reported having booked more guests in January 2024 than any equivalent period in the last decade, according to a company statement.

Across the period, the cruise line booked a record number of guests, up by 25 percent compared to the previous high of the last 10 years, with strong for upcoming and future salings.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year. The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne.”

 

