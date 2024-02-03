Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Launches New Promotion for 2024 Voyages

Queen Victoria

Cunard is launching a new promotion that allows guests to get 10 percent off selected 2024 voyages, according to a press release.

The offer runs from Wednesday, February 1 until midnight on February 12.

Savings can be made on a selection of voyages sailing between February 2024 and December 2024, including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure onboard the Queen Victoria, from Rome to Barcelona, starting from £599 per person.

The sale is valid for voyages aboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne.

Some of the itineraries included in this promotion are Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossings, Alaskan sailings, Caribbean adventures, as well as a range of European itineraries.

Cunard’s promotion is combinable with Cunard Fare bookings eligible for the luxury cruise line’s “up to triple onboard spending money” offer, allowing guests to receive additional spending at sea.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.