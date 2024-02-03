Cunard Launches New Promotion for 2024 Voyages

Cunard is launching a new promotion that allows guests to get 10 percent off selected 2024 voyages, according to a press release.

The offer runs from Wednesday, February 1 until midnight on February 12.

Savings can be made on a selection of voyages sailing between February 2024 and December 2024, including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure onboard the Queen Victoria, from Rome to Barcelona, starting from £599 per person.

The sale is valid for voyages aboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne.

Some of the itineraries included in this promotion are Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossings, Alaskan sailings, Caribbean adventures, as well as a range of European itineraries.

Cunard’s promotion is combinable with Cunard Fare bookings eligible for the luxury cruise line’s “up to triple onboard spending money” offer, allowing guests to receive additional spending at sea.