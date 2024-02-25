Crystal Announces Collaboration with Restaurant Brand Beefbar

Crystal announced a new collaboration with Beefbar, a renowned restaurant, Beefbar, to enhance the culinary program aboard its two-ship fleet, according to a press release.

Crystal will be the first cruise line to feature the Beefbar concept at sea when it launches this summer.

“We are thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with Beefbar,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, “As the first cruise line to offer Beefbar exclusively, we are bringing an extraordinary dining experience to our guests, aligning our brands with a shared commitment to excellence. Riccardo is a visionary and a friend, and it is with this vision and values that Crystal is dedicated to once again elevating the standards of culinary excellence.”

Created by Riccardo Giraudi, Beefbar has more than 20 locations around the world in cities such as Mykonos, Paris, Milan, St. Barth, Hongo Kong and more. The brand will make its debut in the United States starting in New York City this spring. However, Crystal’s guests get to sample the cuisine during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach & Fontainebleau Las Vegas present Wine Spectator’s ‘Best of the Best’ sponsored by Crystal.

Guests can expect a Beefbar menu during both lunch and dinner service, also featuring vegetarian and vegan options as well as specialty cocktails. The signature dishes of Tastes will still be available at Beefbar.

“We are delighted to bring the Beefbar experience to Crystal,” said Giraudi. “This collaboration signifies a merging of two brands dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. We look forward to captivating the palates of Crystal’s guests with our unique culinary offerings.”