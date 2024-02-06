Crystal Announces 2024 Themed Voyages

Crystal announced a series of themed cruises for 2024, ranging from film and theater to golf and Broadway, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring back our themed cruises, each tailored to provide an immersive and enriching experience for our guests and were extremely popular in the past,” said Vice President of Entertainment Keith Cox. “Whether you’re a fan of film and theater, a golf aficionado, or a Broadway enthusiast, these voyages are designed to exceed expectations and create lasting memories for our guests.”

Film and Theater Enthusiasts – Laem Chabang (Bangkok) to Hong Kong, Feb 16 – 28, 2024:

Guests aboard the Crystal Symphony will see a lineup of talents from the world of film and theater, including Christine Allado; Broadway musical historian Steven Friedman; former regional marketing director for United Artists and Columbia Pictures Andrew Friedenberg; and actor Bruce McGill. From fireside chats to various performances, guests can look forward to rich entertainment onboard.

Golf Enthusiasts – Lisbon to Dover, July 18 – 30,2024:

Golf instructors David Leadbetter and Roberto Borgatti will be onboard to guide guests interested in perfecting their swings.

Broadway Enthusiasts – Quebec City to New York City, Oct 10-18, 2024, and New York City to Quebec City, Oct 18-26, 2024:

American actress and singer Rachel York, known for her stage roles in productions such as City of Angels, Les Miserables, and Kiss Me Kate, will perform for guests onboard, transporting them to the heart of Broadway. Additional notables will also be in attendance and be announced soon.