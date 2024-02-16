Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crystal Adjusts Cruises Due to Red Sea Situation

Crystal Symphony in Abu Dhabi

Crystal announced it is cancelling a cruise on the Symphony and making route adjustments to its world cruise.

“Due to the ongoing situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 Cruise from Mumbai to Piraeus (Athens) on Crystal Symphony from March 27 to April 13,” the company announced.

“Additionally, we are re-routing several segments of the 2024 World Cruise on Crystal Serenity to avoid this area. However, this will not affect the overall voyage length, and the ship will arrive in Miami as originally scheduled on June 8, 2024.”

 

