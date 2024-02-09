CruiseTechies: A Sneak Peek Into Cruise Ship Theater Careers

CruiseTechies enables technical theater students, teachers and working professionals to explore career opportunities in cruise ship theaters.

With a range of resources and programs, the travel agency seeks to provide insights into the world of theater on cruise ships.

CruiseTechies offers three ways for individuals to delve into the experience of working in cruise ship theaters:

The Starboard Spotlight Weekly Newsletter: The Starboard Spotlight is a weekly digest tailored specifically for tech theater students, teachers, and professional theater technicians interested in pursuing a career on cruise ships. The newsletter presents valuable insights, tips, and resources to help individuals make informed decisions about joining the theater industry on board a cruise ship. CruiseTechies Blog: The CruiseTechies Blog serves as a hub for individuals seeking information about theater jobs on cruise ships. It features in-depth interviews with theater technicians working onboard cruise ships, along with links to bloggers and vloggers who share their experiences. The blog covers various aspects, including job profiles, lifestyle, ship details and travel destinations, offering practical advice for aspiring cruise techies. Discovery Cruise Program: Designed for individuals considering a long-term career as a theater technician in the cruise industry, the Discovery Cruise Program allows participants to experience firsthand what it’s like to work in a cruise ship theater. The program enables attendees to engage with onboard theater techies, explore the venues and entertainment offerings and gain insights into technical aspects of shows and events. Discovery Cruisers also learn about accommodations, job benefits, travel opportunities and the challenges of working in a theatrical environment. Teachers can even take groups of students on a Discovery Cruise, with the teacher’s fare waived for groups of 10 or more.

In addition, CruiseTechies also offers cruise bookings to destinations worldwide.