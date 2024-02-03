Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Planners Marks 30 Years with $1 Billion in Sales

Ships in Tampa

Cruise Planners is celebrating several milestones, including three decades in the industry and reaching $1 billion in sales in 2023, according to a press release.

In addition to having January 29 as the official “Cruise Planners Day” since 2019, Cruise Planners is celebrating three decades of success in the travel industry this year as well as the achievement of reaching $1 billion in sales in 2023.

“As we celebrate our fifth Cruise Planners Day in Broward County and our three decades in business, we want to take a moment to express our deepest appreciation to the incredible community that has been at the heart of our success,” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

“Cruise Planners Day is not just about our achievements but about the relationships we’ve built, our incredible network of 2,500 successful franchisees and the unforgettable experiences that have been created over the last 30 years.”

Cruise Planners plans to honor the team, family, network and community that has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s success.

