Cruise Baltic Welcomes Ystad as New Member

The latest member in the Cruise Baltic network is one of the southernmost cities in Sweden, Ystad.

Guests can experience the medieval atmosphere with modern boutiques and restaurants or enjoy the long beaches and the luxury spa Ystad Saltsjöbad just outside the city center.

“We are pleased to become a part of an international cruise network, where we can learn more about the industry, exchange valuable experiences with each other, and ultimately develop Ystad as a cruise destination,” said Björn Boström, CEO of the Port of Ystad.

Marie Holmström, head of tourism in Ystad, said: “Within very short distances it’s easy to explore our historical sites, enjoy the beauty of the coastline, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture. Especially for our German-speaking guests, it is possible to immerse themselves in the ‘Kurt Wallander’ atmosphere and explore the settings of the story in Ystad, either on their own or on guided tours.”

As one of the largest ferry ports in Sweden, the Port of Ystad is a gateway to Bornholm, as well as Poland and beyond into Central Europe. With the train conveniently located next to the cruise terminal, Ystad also provides a gateway to Malmö, allowing easy onward travel to Copenhagen.

“We are delighted to welcome Ystad to our strong network. More destinations mean more diversity, which is an essential part of making cruise lines interested in visiting the region. Cruise Baltic represents nine different countries, languages, and cultures, and we offer a unique product on the global cruise market. With Ystad on board, it is even better,” said Klaus Bondam, director of Cruise Baltic.