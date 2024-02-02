Costa Cruises Opens Bookings for 2026 World Cruise

Ahead of “National Take a Cruise Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3, Costa Cruises is inviting guests to explore the world on its 2026 World Cruise, now open for booking, according to a press release.

Sailing aboard the Costa Deliziosa, this journey around the globe touches 34 countries across six continents. Along the way, guests will enjoy eight overnight calls, 48 ports and shore excursions.

Departing Nov. 21, 2025, from Trieste, Italy, the Deliziosa will sail through the Mediterranean Sea and cross the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans during the World Cruise. Guests will experience transiting the Panama Canal, seeing Easter Island’s Moai heads and sailing along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

“Costa’s world cruise is unique in that it begins before the holidays so guests get to usher in the new year and continue on their travels around the world in one seamless voyage,” said Ruben Perez, general manager for Costa Cruises North America.

“This itinerary is designed so that guests can experience dozens of extraordinary destinations — from major cities to ports very few people ever visit — making it a truly international experience both ashore and onboard with our Italian-style hospitality.”

Following departure from Trieste, the Costa Deliziosa cruises across the Mediterranean to Marseilles, France, and Barcelona, Spain, then on to the Canary Islands by way of Casablanca, Morocco. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Barbados, the ship will transit the Panama Canal before sailing down the west coast of South America and reaching Easter Island.

During the South Pacific crossing, guests will welcome the New Year onboard before exploring the Pitcairn Islands and French Polynesia en route to Sydney, Australia. The Costa Deliziosa will then continue up the east coast of Australia to Papua New Guinea and on to Japan, before heading to South Korea and Taiwan. The ship traverses the South China Sea to China, Vietnam and Singapore, heading east to Sri Lanka and India.

After sailing across the Arabian Sea, through the Suez Canal to Greece, the ship will head north to Croatia and Italy, and end the journey on March 28, 2026.