Cordelia Cruises, Ketto and CHF Team Up to Empower Youth

Cordelia Cruises, in collaboration with Ketto and Child Help Foundation (CHF), welcomed students from CHF aboard the Empress to experience maritime life and learn about career opportunities, according to a press release.

The Feb. 17 event, organized as part of Cordelia Cruises’ commitment to fostering youth development, provided students with a tour of the Empress cruise liner. From exploring ship operations to engaging in conversations with the onboard crew and officers, the students were given a glimpse into the world of seafaring.

“Giving back is not just an option; it’s our duty. We organized this event with the singular aim of offering these wonderful children a day to remember. We have the power to make today memorable and hopeful, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We created a day filled with wonder, joy, and dreams for the children. Their enthusiasm onboard the cruise was unmistakable—they explored, asked questions, captured memories, played games, enjoyed the video arcade, and ended the day with a delicious lunch. They returned home with hearts and memories full, a gift we are profoundly grateful to have shared.

“At Cordelia Cruises, we believe our success is measured not by our achievements but by our impact on lives and our contribution to joy. We’re on a mission to inspire and nurture the future leaders of our country by connecting with the youth. Providing them with firsthand experiences on our ship, we aim to enlighten them about the operations, opportunities, and unique life at sea. By engaging in open dialogues with these young minds, we seek to ignite their interest in the maritime industry and empower them to envision a future within it. We believe in growing by lifting others, sharing the love and support we’ve received, and expressing our deep gratitude.

“This initiative represents our commitment to a legacy that goes beyond traditional business metrics, practicing what we preach. Together, we’re sailing towards a future filled with greatness and endless possibilities,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, Cordelia Cruises.

Varun Sheth, founder and CEO at Ketto, said: “We are delighted to partner with Cordelia Cruises on this initiative. At Ketto, we believe in the power of collaboration to create meaningful impact. By providing these young students with a unique opportunity to explore the maritime industry, we hope to ignite their curiosity and inspire them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.”

Rajendra Pathak, founder and managing trustee, CHF, said: “At CHF, our mission is to better the lives of children, and initiatives like these align perfectly with our goals. We are grateful to Cordelia Cruises for opening their doors to our students and offering them a glimpse into a world of possibilities. This experience will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on these young minds and inspire them to reach for the stars.”