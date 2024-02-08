Coral Expeditions Featured in New Documentary

Coral Expeditions cruise is set to feature in a new short travel documentary titled “Expedition Kimberley,” showcasing its 10-night Kimberley cruise from Broome to Darwin.

According to a press release, it is scheduled to air on Network Ten in Australia at 3:30 pm on Sunday, February 11. The documentary will be available for streaming on TenPlay and the Coral Expeditions website, ensuring access for interested audiences in Australia who might miss the broadcast.

The documentary provides a view into the expedition cruising experience, with personal insights from passengers and Coral Expeditions’ Australian crew. It highlights the daily adventures that make the Kimberley cruise unique, including the exploration of the King George River, encounters with ancient rock art, and the diverse marine life at Montgomery Reef. The film emphasizes the unique experience of exploring Kimberley’s remote landscapes on a small ship.

“Expedition Kimberley” marks the beginning of a multi-part expedition series, aiming to bring the excitement and beauty of expedition cruising to Australian viewers. Future episodes will explore other destinations, including Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef and the Cape York, Torres Straits, and Arnhem Land regions.

This documentary invites viewers to embark on a virtual journey to one of Australia’s most spectacular and untouched regions.