Compass Supply Solutions Appoints New Managing Director

CSS Group announced the promotion of Sharon Crompton to the role of managing director, overseeing both Compass Supply Solutions and Chichester Bonded Solutions, according to a press release.

Crompton joined CSS Group in May 2022 as Financial Controller, and her performance led to her advancement to Chief Financial Officer in June 2023.

In her new role, Crompton is tasked with structuring the business for a sustainable future and driving toward ambitious growth objectives.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead CSS to become the number one supplier of drinks and ambient snacks within global travel,” said Crompton. “Our group already specializes in serving drinks and ambient snacks to the Maritime, Aviation, and Rail industries, among others. We have a fantastic foundation to build upon and I am supported by a great team of talented individuals, who share the same passion to achieve the overall goal”.

A company spokesperson said: “Sharon’s strategic vision and broad expertise are precisely what CSS needs to drive forward into a prosperous future.”