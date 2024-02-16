Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Compass Supply Solutions Appoints New Managing Director

Sharon Crompton

CSS Group announced the promotion of Sharon Crompton to the role of managing director, overseeing both Compass Supply Solutions and Chichester Bonded Solutions, according to a press release.

Crompton joined CSS Group in May 2022 as Financial Controller, and her performance led to her advancement to Chief Financial Officer in June 2023.

In her new role, Crompton is tasked with structuring the business for a sustainable future and driving toward ambitious growth objectives.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead CSS to become the number one supplier of drinks and ambient snacks within global travel,” said Crompton. “Our group already specializes in serving drinks and ambient snacks to the Maritime, Aviation, and Rail industries, among others. We have a fantastic foundation to build upon and I am supported by a great team of talented individuals, who share the same passion to achieve the overall goal”.

A company spokesperson said: “Sharon’s strategic vision and broad expertise are precisely what CSS needs to drive forward into a prosperous future.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.