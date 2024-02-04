Celestyal Launches ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ Shore Excursions

Celestyal revealed the shore excursion program for its “Heavenly Adriatic” itinerary, with 35 tours available for booking, according to a press release.

Sailing onboard the Celestyal Journey, the seven-night itinerary debuts on March 2, 2024. Departing from Greece, the itinerary explores three new countries – Croatia, Montenegro and Italy – and features six new maiden ports – Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Bari and Katakolo.

Guests can choose from a range of half-day and full-day options, including eight “Authentic Encounters,” which offer hands-on experiences with locals and group sizes limited to 20 guests or fewer.

Example excursions include:

“Igor’s Magical Recycled Scrap Art” in Dubrovnik. Includes a guided sightseeing tour of the Old Town followed by a visit to the workshop and art gallery of Igor Hajdarhodzic, a Dubrovnik-born actor turned artist. Half-day tour from $146, per person.

“Hike and Bike” in Kotor. Includes a 15km bike ride from Kotor towards the village of Donji Stoliv, followed by a 45-minute hike through the woods to Gornji Stoliv, an abandoned village above the Bay of Kotor. Half-day tour from $101, per person.

“Monopoli and Rural Life Experience” in Bari. Includes a tour of Monopoli, a city founded on the remains of a Messapian settlement, and a visit to a traditional Apulian farm for mozzarella and focaccia tasting. Half-day tour from $134, per person.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “With just 30 days to go before the inaugural sailing of our new ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ itinerary, we’re very pleased to showcase such an exciting program of excursions. At Celestyal we believe the destinations we sail to are what makes our cruises so special. We want our guests to be immersed in the culture, history and local experiences, bringing home magical memories from every port of call.”